By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say a man died by suicide after firing at two officers and fleeing the scene on foot Saturday night. His body was later found at the intersection of Bridge Street and Roosevelt Boulevard in the city’s Summerdale neighborhood.

According to police, two officers were en route to a domestic call at Sanger Street and Miriam Road when they were flagged down about a report of a man armed with a gun wearing a camouflage jacket on the 5600 block of Miriam Road around 6:32 p.m.

Authorities say the officers approached the man and then engaged pursuing him on foot.

During the pursuit, the man reached into his waistband, turned toward the officers and fired several shots, police say.

The officers were not injured but returned fire.

The investigation remains ongoing.

