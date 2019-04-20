



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say a man died by apparent suicide after firing at two officers and fleeing the scene on foot Saturday night. His body was later found at the intersection of Bridge Street and Roosevelt Boulevard in the city’s Summerdale neighborhood.

According to police, two officers were en route to a domestic call at Sanger Street and Miriam Road when they were flagged down about a report of a man armed with a gun wearing a camouflage jacket on the 5600 block of Miriam Road around 6:32 p.m.

Authorities say the officers approached the man and then engaged pursuing him on foot.

During the pursuit, the man reached into his waistband, turned toward the officers and fired several shots, police say.

Multiple people who live on Miriam Road told Eyewitness News that there were at least seven shots fired in the incident.

“We were sitting inside. We heard one gunshot and then all of a sudden we heard another one and then like six right after each other,” Anss Khattab, a neighbor, said.

The officers were not injured but returned fire.

The man fled to Bridge Street and Roosevelt Boulevard, where he died by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The investigation remains ongoing.