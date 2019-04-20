WEATHER ALERT:Flash flood watch in effect for much of region until 10 a.m.
By CBS3 Staff
Montgomery County news


MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Investigators are trying to pinpoint what started an apartment building fire in Montgomery County. Fire crews were called to the Elkins Park Terrace Apartment when flames broke out early Saturday morning.

The apartment complex is located on Township Line Road in Cheltenham.

Cheltenham Deputy Fire Marshal Tim Shuck says the fire started in the kitchen on the third floor and smoke damage in the apartment is from the tenant leaving the door open as the fire was ongoing.

Credit: CBS 3

Apartments on the lower levels suffered water damage.

A witness tells Eyewitness News that they heard the alarm, smelled smoke, then got out of the building.

Fire officials say there were no major injuries, but half a dozen tenants have been displaced due to the blaze.

An investigation is ongoing.

