



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – When Nick Foles took his talents to Jacksonville, many Eagles fans believed there would be no more questions about the quarterback position. Think again. One former Eagles franchise quarterback has some thoughts about the Birds’ current franchise QB.

Donovan McNabb on Saturday morning sounded off on Carson Wentz on CBS Sports Radio’s “The Zach Gelb Show.” Specifically, McNabb believes the 26-year-old Wentz must take the Eagles past the second round of the playoffs in the “next two, maybe three” years or the team should draft his replacement.

“If he can’t get out of the second round, they should look to possibly draft another quarterback because you just don’t know about his durability,” McNabb said. “Staying healthy is very key in this league. The team only goes as far as their quarterback takes them. And they put so many eggs in the basket with Carson Wentz, and he has to prove that in the next two years.”

McNabb also pointed to Foles’ success in the Eagles’ offense, but No. 5’s main gripe with Wentz is his durability.

“[Wentz] hasn’t been healthy,” McNabb said. “He hasn’t really proven to me, besides the year before he got hurt, in his first year, of really the MVP candidate. He needs to get back to that mode.”

You can listen to the full interview below.