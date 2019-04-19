By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A malfunctioning barbecue smoker caused smoke to billow from the Reading Terminal Market just after 11 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters say they unplugged the device at “The Rib Stand,” and the smoke cleared.

There was no damage to other shops or restaurants.

Fire officials are glad to report there are no problems.

“My understanding is that Easter weekend is their busiest weekend of the year, so they’re ready to go,” said Philadelphia Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Jackson.

The Reading Terminal Market opens at 8 a.m Friday.

