By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a man accused of robbing and sexually assaulting a 69-year-old man in Center City. It happened on the 1200 block of Manning Street around 5 p.m., last Friday.

Police say 32-year-old Ricardo Collazo forced the victim to the ground and sexually assaulted him.



Collazo took $305 from the man’s wallet, according to police.

He was last seen heading east on Spruce Street.

Police say another suspect was cleared of wrongdoing.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.

