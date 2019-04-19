WEATHER ALERT:Scattered Severe Storms Possible For Delaware Valley Tonight
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMI Love Lucy Funny Money Special
    9:01 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Offbeat, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — According to a new study, parents and young kids get into an average of 2,184 arguments a year. That’s a lot of fights!

Break that down, and it comes out to six arguments a day.

The British survey, which was commissioned by Capri Sun, examined 2,000 adults with kids between the ages of two and 12. It also revealed that the average fight last eight minutes.

The survey revealed the top five argument starters:

1. Children not eating everything on their plate
2. Messy bedrooms
3. Children not wanting to eat anything healthy
4. Children complaining they are full after barely touching their food
5. Siblings fighting with each other

To end arguments, nine in 10 parents said they offer the child a reward for doing what they are told.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s