PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — According to a new study, parents and young kids get into an average of 2,184 arguments a year. That’s a lot of fights!
Break that down, and it comes out to six arguments a day.
The British survey, which was commissioned by Capri Sun, examined 2,000 adults with kids between the ages of two and 12. It also revealed that the average fight last eight minutes.
The survey revealed the top five argument starters:
1. Children not eating everything on their plate
2. Messy bedrooms
3. Children not wanting to eat anything healthy
4. Children complaining they are full after barely touching their food
5. Siblings fighting with each other
To end arguments, nine in 10 parents said they offer the child a reward for doing what they are told.