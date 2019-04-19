By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities are searching for a man who assaulted an off duty Philadelphia police officer and took his weapon. It happened overnight at “The Mill Pub” on the 6700 block of Martins Mill Road in the city’s Lawndale section.

Officials say the two men were involved in an altercation around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

The suspect is described as a male in his 40’s with blonde hair, a scruffy beard, stocky build and with a possible cut to his face.

It’s unclear if the gun is the officer’s service weapon.

