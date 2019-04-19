Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man has been arrested in connection to a four-alarm fire that devoured the Thrifty Irishman thrift store, authorities say. Joseph Wolbert, of Philadelphia, was charged with arson and other offenses, the ATF said Friday.
The fire happened on April 7 at the store located at 2226 E. Butler St. in Port Richmond and caused about $1.8 million in damages.
Officials did not release information on Wolbert’s potential connection to the store or possible motive.
The investigation remains ongoing but the fire has been classified to be incendiary, the ATF Philadelphia Arson and Explosives Task Force said.
More than 150 firefighters worked together to put out the blaze.