WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch For Eastern Pennsylvania From 2 p.m. until 10 a.m. Saturday
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Port Richmond news, Thrifty Irishman Thrift Store


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man has been arrested in connection to a four-alarm fire that devoured the Thrifty Irishman thrift store, authorities say. Joseph Wolbert, of Philadelphia, was charged with arson and other offenses, the ATF said Friday.

The fire happened on April 7 at the store located at 2226 E. Butler St. in Port Richmond and caused about $1.8 million in damages.

Officials did not release information on Wolbert’s potential connection to the store or possible motive.

The investigation remains ongoing but the fire has been classified to be incendiary, the ATF Philadelphia Arson and Explosives Task Force said.

More than 150 firefighters worked together to put out the blaze.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s