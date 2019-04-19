  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
ASTON, Pa. (CBS) —  Multiple large fights prompted a large police presence at a Delaware County carnival Thursday night. Police swarmed the scene at 2900 Dutton Mill Road in Aston at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Police say that toward the end of the carnival, several fights broke out.  Neighboring police forces were called in to help with the crowd control.

Eventually the crowd dispersed and several arrests were made.

Authorities also say any reports of gunshots at the scene are inaccurate.

Following the incident, The Aston Fire Department, which hosts the event announced that the carnival would be permanently shut down.

“Which was once a local family tradition, has turned into a landing spot for out of town troublemakers,” the department said in a Facebook post.

