By CBS3 Staff
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Kate Smith, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Flyers have announced they will stop using Kate Smith’s recording of “God Bless America” after learning about her alleged history of racism, first reported by New York Daily News. Smith is well-known for singing the song before Flyers games in the 1970’s.

The New York Yankees are also not using Smith’s rendition anymore due to the allegations.

The Flyers made the announcement Friday morning, stating they would stop playing her recording and will also be covering a statue of Smith that stands outside the Wells Fargo Center.

“We have recently become aware that several songs performed by Kate Smith contain offensive lyrics that do not reflect our values as an organization,” said the Flyers in a statement. “As we continue to look into this serious matter, we are removing Kate Smith’s recording of ‘God Bless America’ from our library and covering up the statue that stands outside of our arena.”

According to the report, Smith allegedly has a history of singing songs with racist language, such as “Pickaninny Heaven” and “That’s Why Darkies Were Born.”

The Flyers and Smith shared a special relationship that has lasted long after her 1986 death. Before playoff games, the Flyers have long paired video of Smith performing “God Bless America” with Lauren Hart for a duet. The team, however, has not used the rendition since the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

