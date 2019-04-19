WEATHER ALERT:Scattered Severe Storms Possible For Delaware Valley Tonight
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:01 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Climate Change, Local, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new federal report is warning about the rapidly increasing threat of climate change in the U.S. The study revealed that the Delaware Valley is home to some the fastest-warming states in the entire country.

Research by Climate Central revealed Delaware is the fourth fastest-warming state and New Jersey was not far behind in sixth. Delaware has seen an average temperature rise of 3.15 degrees since 1970. New Jersey’s average temperature has risen 3 degrees in that same span.

Pennsylvania saw a 2.4-degree bump. Alaska was the quickest warming state.

Doctors Claim Climate Change Making Allergy Season Longer, More Severe

The national average temperature rise among states since 1970 is 2.5 degrees.

Philadelphia saw a 3.1-degree bump since 1970 — the 48th-highest average temperature increase of 245 cities examined. Las Vegas was the fastest-warming city with an increase of 5.76 degrees.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s