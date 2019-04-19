PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new federal report is warning about the rapidly increasing threat of climate change in the U.S. The study revealed that the Delaware Valley is home to some the fastest-warming states in the entire country.
Research by Climate Central revealed Delaware is the fourth fastest-warming state and New Jersey was not far behind in sixth. Delaware has seen an average temperature rise of 3.15 degrees since 1970. New Jersey’s average temperature has risen 3 degrees in that same span.
Pennsylvania saw a 2.4-degree bump. Alaska was the quickest warming state.
Doctors Claim Climate Change Making Allergy Season Longer, More Severe
The national average temperature rise among states since 1970 is 2.5 degrees.
Philadelphia saw a 3.1-degree bump since 1970 — the 48th-highest average temperature increase of 245 cities examined. Las Vegas was the fastest-warming city with an increase of 5.76 degrees.