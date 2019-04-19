Cinnaminson Township Police Use Dating Site 'Plenty Of Fish' To Capture Sex Assault Suspect

CINNAMINSON, N.J. (CBS) – Cinnaminson Township police used the online dating site “POF,” formerly known as “Plenty Of Fish,” to capture a man accused of sexually assaulting a Philadelphia woman he had met on the dating site. Police say 22-year-old Jerell Manson lured the victim to Cinnaminson, where he drove her to a wooded area and sexually assaulted her on April 15.
He then tossed her out of his car and fled with her cellphone, keys, and ID. The victim flagged down a passing motorist and was taken to a hospital.
Officers responded to the area where the attack happened, near Taylors Lane and River Road, and were able to locate some of the victim’s belongings.
On Wednesday, investigators used the site to lure Manson to Cinnaminson, thinking he was meeting a woman. They searched his vehicle and found the victim’s license.
Manson was arrested and charged with sexual assault.
Police say Manson is also suspected of another sexual assault in Edgewater Park from 2018 that happened under similar circumstances.