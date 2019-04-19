



PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From family photos in the park to an Easter tea party, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

Photo Day in the Park Fundraiser

Sunday, have a professional family portrait taken at Fairmount Park, courtesy of JForte Studios. Families will receive a free 8 x 10 print and proofs via email. Proceeds go to the JForte Foundation for use in community-oriented service and educational programs. A $20 session fee is charged per family (up to five people).

When: Sunday, April 21, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Fairmount Park

Price: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Tiny Room for Elephants Festival

Tonight, head to Cherry Street Pier for the opening of the Tiny Room for Elephants festival. Art, live music and an open bar are on the agenda.

When: Friday, April 19, 6 p.m.

Where: Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Columbus Blvd.

Price: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Easter Tea Party

The Bourse is hosting an Easter tea party on Saturday featuring sandwiches and desserts. Dress in your Easter best and take pictures with the Easter Bunny.

When: Saturday, April 20, 2-3:30 p.m.

Where: The Bourse Marketplace, 111 S. Independence Mall East

Price: $35

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

46 Percent Off BYOB Pottery Class

Bring your own bottle to a one-hour pottery class. This Groupon deal gets you 46 percent off the price of admission for two.

Where: 3237 Amber St.

Price: $43 (46 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

30 Percent Off Admission at One Liberty Observation Deck

Finally, enjoy panoramic views of the city from One Liberty Observation Deck. This Groupon deal scores you 30 percent off the regular price of admission for a group of four.

Where: 1650 Market St.

Price: $56 (30 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal