PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ten-thousand candy-filled Easter eggs will be dropped from a helicopter onto a field at Pennypack Park in Northeast Philadelphia on Saturday. The event for children will run from noon until 3 p.m. at River Fields at 7801 State Rd., with the Easter egg drop happening at 2 p.m.
Children ages 3 to 12 can take part in the Easter egg drop.
Frankford Chocolate donated 30,000 candy-filled Easter eggs and seven pallets of candy for the free event. City Reach Church and Philadelphia City Councilman Bobby Henon teamed up to put the event together.
Outside of the Easter egg drop, children can pose for photos with the Easter Bunny, and there will be spring-themed games and activities.
The church is also distributing 1,000 boxes full of food to families in need.
Thousands are expected to attend.
