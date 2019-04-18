



WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Nearly 40 years after a woman’s disappearance, there’s been an arrest in a Bucks County cold case. William Korzon is charged in the murder of his wife, Gloria Korzon, who vanished in March 1981.

She was last seen leaving her job in Horsham. Now, four decades later, her 76-year-old husband appeared walking into district court in Bucks County Thursday morning in handcuffs.

He had very little to say other than he doesn’t know where his wife’s body is and that he thinks she’s in Florida.

Gloria Korzon was formally declared dead by courts in 1997.

William Korzon was arraigned on homicide, forgery, and perjury.

Court documents revealed that police responded multiple times to Korzon abusing his wife.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub says the charges are warranted but they are still working on the case.

“Obviously no bail was our goal. Right now, he’s safe and secure, he will be in Bucks County prison and we’re looking forward to this prosecution. We’re doing this for Gloria Korzon,” said Weintraub.