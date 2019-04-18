Comments
NEW ZEALAND (CBS) – A teenager has taken a “swing” at a world record, and he has beaten it! Charlie O’Brien spent 32 hours on a swing-set at a playground in New Zealand.
He was allowed a five-minute bathroom break for every hour on the swing.
At one point, he told the crowd that his butt hurt so they brought him a cushion.
To break the record he had to be moving at all times, and no one was allowed to push him.