



SACRAMENTO (CBS Sacramento) – Target is recalling nearly a half-million Christmas-themed toy cars sold in its Bullseye’s Playground due to a choking hazard. The little wooden cars feature Santa in a sleigh, a firetruck, a taxi, a caboose, an ice cream truck, a train, a police car, and a digger.

The eight cars were sold both individually and as an eight-pack in stores and online from October 2018 through November 2018. Each car cost about $1, with the eight-pack costing $8.

The wheels can detach and pose a choking hazard to kids. So far there are four reports of the wheels detaching but no injuries reported.

Parents should immediately take the toys away from children and check the item number, the model number, and the UPC code to see if the toys are part of the recall. The numbers are found on a white sticker on the bottom of each vehicle.

If you have one of the recalled vehicles, you can return them to Target for full refund.