BREAKING:Read The Mueller Report
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey news, Winslow Township News


WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Six teenagers have been arrested for their involvement in a string of stolen vehicles and vehicle burglaries, police say. The incidents happened at various locations throughout the Sicklerville area last weekend.

Five juveniles and 19-year-old Winrow Mattaeo are charged with receiving stolen property. Additional charges and arrests are pending as police continue to investigate.

New Jersey State Police Trooper Facing Child Pornography Charges, Authorities Say

Police say six vehicles stolen from Winslow Township and another vehicle from Gloucester Township were recovered. Items from five vehicle burglaries in Winslow Township and four Gloucester Township vehicle burglaries were also found.

According to police, a 14-year-old boy was arrested Sunday after he was found sleeping inside a stolen vehicle on Vanderbilt Court.

Couple Shot While They Slept In Bed During Overnight Home Invasion In West Philadelphia, Police Say

On Tuesday, police arrested two 16-year-old suspects sleeping inside another stolen vehicle on Memphis Court. Authorities then arrested two more 16-year-olds and Mattaeo following a subsequent search of a residence in the development.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s