WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Six teenagers have been arrested for their involvement in a string of stolen vehicles and vehicle burglaries, police say. The incidents happened at various locations throughout the Sicklerville area last weekend.
Five juveniles and 19-year-old Winrow Mattaeo are charged with receiving stolen property. Additional charges and arrests are pending as police continue to investigate.
New Jersey State Police Trooper Facing Child Pornography Charges, Authorities Say
Police say six vehicles stolen from Winslow Township and another vehicle from Gloucester Township were recovered. Items from five vehicle burglaries in Winslow Township and four Gloucester Township vehicle burglaries were also found.
According to police, a 14-year-old boy was arrested Sunday after he was found sleeping inside a stolen vehicle on Vanderbilt Court.
Couple Shot While They Slept In Bed During Overnight Home Invasion In West Philadelphia, Police Say
On Tuesday, police arrested two 16-year-old suspects sleeping inside another stolen vehicle on Memphis Court. Authorities then arrested two more 16-year-olds and Mattaeo following a subsequent search of a residence in the development.