By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Six Flags Great Adventure, Spring Break


JACKSON, N.J. (CBS)– Six Flags Great Adventure is heating up the spring by opening the park for its spring break event. The amusement park will be opening its doors daily at 10 a.m. from Friday, April 19 until Sunday, April 28.

Guests will be able to get a taste of summer time with rides like “CYBORG Cyber Spin” and “JUSTICE LEAGUE: Battle for Metropolis,” along family favorites like Bumper Cars and SkyWay, and chart-topping coasters like El Toro and Kingda Ka.

You can also get up close to exotic animals from six continents on the park’s Safari Off Road Adventure.

This year the park has added a new water park show called “Quest of the Pinniped Pirates,” which features some playful California sea lions.

This week gives guests their first chance to catch a glimpse of the park’s new 17-story-tall ride, “Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth,” which reaches speeds of 75 mph and will open in late May.

For more information on tickets, operating hours, park information and special events visit, www.sixflags.com/greatadventure.

