



YEADON, Pa. (CBS) — A grieving widow wants answers after her husband was killed in a hit-and-run. Police say the victim was in the wrong place at the wrong time and got caught in between two speeding drivers.

“We have been together throughout, maybe like 33 or 34 years married,” Danlette Tomah said.

Tomah lost her voice spending the last two days crying after her husband’s life was tragically taken in a hit-and-run.

“He was a loving father, very good person,” Tomah said.

Sixty-two-year-old Henry Tomah’s life was cut short around 3 p.m. Tuesday. He was on his way to work when one of two speeding vehicles T-boned him on Church Lane and Darnell Avenue in Yeadon.

Police say the two vehicles were driving between 50 and 75 miles per hour.

“It was learned from witnesses at the scene that the occupant of that striking vehicle had gotten out of the car and the first vehicle — that was in front of the striking car — had stopped because he had made it past the accident. He then returned and picked up that operator and took off with him toward the city of Philadelphia,” Yeadon Police Chief Anthony Paparo said.

Tomah’s vehicle was not only T-boned but pushed 20 feet into a telephone pole. His wife never got a chance to talk to him before he died at the hospital.

“This is my story and it’s a painful story,” Danlette said. “I am hurt.”

The car involved in the crash was reported stolen about 20 minutes after the hit-and-run. Police are looking for 27-year-old Terry Lanier, the man police believe was picked up by the other driver and left Tomah on the street to die.

“If you see or know Terry — you can see bruises on his face, dial 911 so we can pick him up because this is not going to go away,” Paparo said.

“This guy in particular, I want him to be brought to justice,” Danlette said. “My husband don’t deserve it.”

Lanier is from the 2400 block of North Clifford Street in Philadelphia. Once he is captured, he will be charged with vehicular homicide.