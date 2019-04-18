BREAKING:Read The Mueller Report
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men have been arrested for the murder of a 23-year-old man inside of a mini market in the city’s Frankford section last week. Izeem Hunter was shot multiple times in the torso and killed inside the store on the 5500 block of Torresdale Avenue on April 11, according to police.

Officers found Hunter lying on the floor of the store. He was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 5 p.m.

Twenty-eight-year-old Timothy Sherfield was arrested on Friday, April 12 for his involvement in Hunter’s murder. He has been charged with murder, criminal conspiracy and related offenses.

On Wednesday, 20-year-old James MacGregor was arrested and has been charged with murder and related offenses.

