BREAKING:Read The Mueller Report
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:I-78, Local TV

UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP (CBS) — A tractor-trailer that veered off the roadway and overturned is causing a traffic mess on I-78 in Lehigh County on Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the accident in Upper Saucon Township shortly after 3:15 p.m.

According to police, the tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound when it veered off the roadway. It broke through the center cement barrier and into the westbound lanes, where it came to a rest on its side.

The westbound lanes are backed up around eight to 10 miles, while the eastbound lanes are backed up approximately six to seven miles.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing news.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s