UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP (CBS) — A tractor-trailer that veered off the roadway and overturned is causing a traffic mess on I-78 in Lehigh County on Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the accident in Upper Saucon Township shortly after 3:15 p.m.
According to police, the tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound when it veered off the roadway. It broke through the center cement barrier and into the westbound lanes, where it came to a rest on its side.
The westbound lanes are backed up around eight to 10 miles, while the eastbound lanes are backed up approximately six to seven miles.
There are no reported injuries at this time.
