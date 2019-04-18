



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey State Police trooper has been arrested and charged for possession of child pornography, officials say. According to police, 47-year-old Jeffrey Reitz traded emails with an adult woman where they exchanged sexually explicit photos, including one of a young girl.

Investigators say on Dec. 31, 2014, the trooper and the woman exchanged emails where she suggested that Reitz sexually assault a young girl. He allegedly then asked for a picture of the girl and the woman responded with the photo.

According to authorities, Reitz’s participation was discovered as the result of evidence seizure in another investigation by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

Reitz has been suspended by the New Jersey State Police. If found guilty, Reitz could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.