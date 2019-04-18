  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:31 PMLife in Pieces
    9:01 PMMom
    9:30 PMLife in Pieces
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Somers Point news


SOMERS POINT, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey Department of Children and Families worker has been arrested and charged after an investigation revealed he was in possession of more than 1,000 images depicting sexual exploitation or abuse of a child, prosecutors say.

Kayan Frazier, 26, was arrested at his home Monday following an investigation that began in January.

He is facing second-degree possession and distribution of child pornography charges. The charges can be upgraded to first degree pending further investigation.

76-Year-Old Man Charged In Wife’s Cold Case Murder Nearly 40 Years After Her Disappearance

The Department of Children and Families tells CBS3 that Frazier is currently suspended from duty as they await the outcome of the criminal investigation.

“Kayan Frazier’s employment status is pending an outcome to the criminal investigation. Following that, DCF will transfer his responsibilities to other staff and follow civil service rules to have him removed from duty. He is currently suspended from duty,” a spokesperson told CBS3.

Frazier is now awaiting a detention hearing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s