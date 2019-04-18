SOMERS POINT, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey Department of Children and Families worker has been arrested and charged after an investigation revealed he was in possession of more than 1,000 images depicting sexual exploitation or abuse of a child, prosecutors say.
Kayan Frazier, 26, was arrested at his home Monday following an investigation that began in January.
He is facing second-degree possession and distribution of child pornography charges. The charges can be upgraded to first degree pending further investigation.
The Department of Children and Families tells CBS3 that Frazier is currently suspended from duty as they await the outcome of the criminal investigation.
“Kayan Frazier’s employment status is pending an outcome to the criminal investigation. Following that, DCF will transfer his responsibilities to other staff and follow civil service rules to have him removed from duty. He is currently suspended from duty,” a spokesperson told CBS3.
Frazier is now awaiting a detention hearing.