PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a new warning for Facebook users. The company admits that they “unintentionally uploaded” the email contacts of an estimated 1.5 million new users without their permission.
Since May 2016, new users who signed up for the platform had their email information automatically collected by Facebook.
This was part of a design change to Facebook’s account verification system that asked the user to verify their email address by providing the password to their email account.
Facebook says the contacts were not shared with anyone and is working to fix the privacy issue.