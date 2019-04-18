BREAKING:Read The Mueller Report
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMLife in Pieces
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:brain-eating amoeba, Local, Local TV, Ventnor News


VENTNOR, N.J. (CBS/AP) — The mother of a 29-year-old Atlantic County man who died of a rare brain-eating amoeba is suing the Texas water park where he likely caught the bacteria. Fabrizio Stabile, of Ventnor, died last September of an infection spread by contaminated water that enters the body through the nose.

Health officials say testing at the Waco Surf Resort found evidence of the amoeba.

Philadelphia Health Department: Person Believed Responsible For Temple Mumps Outbreak Was ‘International Traveler

The Houston Chronicle reports that Rita Stabile’s lawsuit seeks more than $1 million. The lawsuit was filed last week. It alleges the park’s blue-green dyed waters “masked a pathogen soup” that allowed the amoeba to thrive.

The park says it’s since installed a new water filtration system.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s