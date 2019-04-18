Comments
VENTNOR, N.J. (CBS/AP) — The mother of a 29-year-old Atlantic County man who died of a rare brain-eating amoeba is suing the Texas water park where he likely caught the bacteria. Fabrizio Stabile, of Ventnor, died last September of an infection spread by contaminated water that enters the body through the nose.
Health officials say testing at the Waco Surf Resort found evidence of the amoeba.
The Houston Chronicle reports that Rita Stabile’s lawsuit seeks more than $1 million. The lawsuit was filed last week. It alleges the park’s blue-green dyed waters “masked a pathogen soup” that allowed the amoeba to thrive.
The park says it’s since installed a new water filtration system.
