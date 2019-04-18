By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Dining out for Life, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One of Philadelphia’s biggest fundraisers is back. “Dining Out For Life” helps raise money for HIV and AIDS service organizations.

All 150 participating restaurants will donate 33% of today’s sales to local service organizations to provide life-sustaining services to thousands of men, women and children in the Philadelphia region living with HIV.

“Dining Out For Life” was founded in Philadelphia in 1991, and now more than 60 cities take part.

It raises more than $4 million annually.

See the full list of participating restaurants, here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s