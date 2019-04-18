PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two people were shot in a home invasion in West Philadelphia, while they slept in their bed early Thursday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. at a home on the 1400 block of 56th Street in Parkside.

“They actually woke up to gunshots, muzzle flash and being shot,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Officers found the 64-year-old female homeowner with multiple gunshot wounds to her legs and hand. Paramedics rushed her to Lankenau Hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery overnight.

HOME INVASION/DOUBLE SHOOTING in #WestPhilly 1400 blk of 56th St. 64y/o female homeowner shot multiple times, her 54y/o boyfriend shot once in stomach. Both were asleep & woke up to being shot. Police believe shooter(s) got in through basement window. Nothing appears to be taken. pic.twitter.com/405SRbMtHp — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) April 18, 2019

Police also found the woman’s 54-year-old boyfriend, who was staying with her, with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was alert and conscious and officers took him to PENN Presbyterian Hospital.

Both are expected to survive. Meanwhile, it’s not yet clear why they were targeted.

“According to the male victim, nothing was taken and the house does not appear to be ransacked,” Small said. “So at this time, it appears that the shooter or shooters went into the property with the sole purpose of shooting at least one or both of these victims.”

Investigators believe the intruder got into the house through the front basement window, which they found broken.

The victims weren’t able to give descriptions of the suspects, but detectives are checking surveillance cameras in the area.