By Stephanie Ballesteros
Filed Under:Brick Township News, Local, Local TV

BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Brick Township need your help locating the owner of a missing wedding ring. Police posted a photo of the lost ring on Facebook on Thursday in hopes of reuniting the owner with the ring.

Police say the gold wedding ring was found at a local Applebee’s restaurant.

“The manager held on to the ring in the hopes that its owner would return for it, but as of now nobody’s come to claim it,” police wrote in the Facebook post.

There is an inscription on the inside of the ring.

If you or someone you know lost the ring, contact Brick Township Police and reference case #23994-19.

Stephanie Ballesteros

