Filed Under:Local, Trenton News

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – A struggle involving a homeless woman armed with a knife at a train station has left two New Jersey Transit police officers injured. Officials say officers were in the process of clearing the waiting room inside the Trenton station when the woman lunged at them around 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

The two officers suffered undisclosed minor injuries as they worked to subdue the woman, who was treated at a hospital for a puncture wound to her face.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the woman would face charges. Her name and the officers’ names were not disclosed.

The incident did not affect service at the station.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s