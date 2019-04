NEW JERSEY (CBS) – A possible meteor was seen shooting across the sky along the East Coast on Tuesday night. A man driving in Washington, D.C. captured it on his dash cam, right before 11 p.m.

Here is a better view of the #meteor using a HD version of the video. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/MByneyLKm5 — Steve Chazin (@stevechazin) April 17, 2019

People who saw it along the East Coast, including in New Jersey, took to social media to give their accounts, with many saying they thought someone was launching fireworks.

It went right over our heads here in Ocean City, NJ! — Preston (@flyersfan995) April 17, 2019

Anyone else just see a big meteor over South Jersey? — Tony Jewell (@TonyJewell) April 17, 2019

Thought we were all gonna be extinct. Who else saw that meteor in South Jersey — Reda Kobeissi (@Redakobeissi) April 17, 2019

My buddy told me it landed in Longport, NJ — Chris Dolmeth (@FultzMeOnce) April 17, 2019