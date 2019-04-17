



PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — With Easter this weekend, it’s time to stock up on treats for the holiday, from chocolate eggs to gummy bears.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top candy stores in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture in the days ahead.

1. Shane Confectionery

Topping the list is Shane Confectionery. Located at 110 Market St. in Old City, the candy store and chocolatier and shop, which offers desserts and more, is the highest rated candy store in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 145 reviews on Yelp.

2. Sweet As Fudge Candy Shoppe

Next up is Center City’s Sweet As Fudge Candy Shoppe, situated at 12th and streets Arch Reading Terminal Market With 4.5 stars out of 44 reviews on Yelp, the candy store and chocolatier and shop, which offers desserts and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Zipf’s Candies

Zipf’s Candies, a candy store that offers desserts and more in Chestnut Hill, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 16 Yelp reviews. Head over to 8433 Germantown Ave. to see for yourself.

4. Lore’s Chocolates

Over in Old City, check out Lore’s Chocolates, which has earned four stars out of 85 reviews on Yelp. You can find the candy store and chocolatier and shop at 34 S. Seventh St.