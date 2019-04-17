  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, North Montco Technical Career Center


LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) – A North Montco Technical Career Center teacher was arrested for allegedly attempting to get explicit pictures of two students. Police say 28-year-old Stephen Catania, a long-term substitute teacher, reached out to the two female students on Snapchat and offered one of them $100 for the pictures.

Police say the messages began about school programs, but then changed to include sexual references and a request from Catania for a photograph of the student in her underwear.

The student told Catania that what he was doing was illegal and he allegedly asked her not to tell anyone and delete the messages.

The students turned him into police and he was taken to jail last week.

 

 

 

