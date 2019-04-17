



— A Maryland man kicked a puppy to death while it was tied to a fence because the dog had urinated on his couch, according to court records.

Ibe Nyshere Lyles, 42, had allegedly kicked and beat his 5-month-old pit bull while the dog was tethered to a fence “and unable to defend itself or run away from the attack,” police in Elkton said.

Officers responded to a report of animal cruelty on Monday at about 8:35 a.m.

“Witnesses advised that Lyles had tied the dog to the fence and continually beat the dog with a white rope. The suspect then choked the dog, before kicking it several times,” according to court records obtained by the Cecil Whig. “Witnesses further advised that Lyles went back inside the residence, only to return moments later to kick the dog again. The dog had been lying motionless on the rear porch ever since.”

Lyles said the “dog (urinated) on the couch,” Officer Edward Donnelly reported in his written statement of probable cause contained in court records.

The gray and white pit bull named “Deuces” was scheduled to undergo a necropsy to determine an exact cause of death.

Lyles was charged with aggravated animal cruelty, animal cruelty, restraining a dog to have limited movement and restraining a dog to limit water or shelter.

He was being held without bond at the Cecil County Detention Center.