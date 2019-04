PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for the man who stole $120,000 worth of jewelry from a Macy’s in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday night. The theft happened around 8:40 p.m. at the Macy’s on Cottman Avenue.

Police say the man jumped over the jewelry counter and pried open a display case.

Several diamond rings were stolen, worth around $20,000 each.

Police are reviewing store surveillance video to find the suspect.