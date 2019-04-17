



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the man who was shot and killed inside a U-Haul garage in Southwest Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Khalil Hicks, 39, of the 7100 block of Hummingbird Place, was found unresponsive and lying on the garage floor on the 6200 block of Chelwynde Avenue, shortly before 8 p.m.

He was pronounced dead a short time later at the scene.

No arrests have yet to be made.

Police are continuing to investigate the fatal shooting.