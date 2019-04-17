  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia Police


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the man who was shot and killed inside a U-Haul garage in Southwest Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Khalil Hicks, 39, of the 7100 block of Hummingbird Place, was found unresponsive and lying on the garage floor on the 6200 block of Chelwynde Avenue, shortly before 8 p.m.


He was pronounced dead a short time later at the scene.

No arrests have yet to be made.

Police are continuing to investigate the fatal shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s