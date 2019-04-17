



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Who’s ready for some football? We’re not quite there yet but the NFL has revealed each team’s schedule for the 2019-20 season to hold you over until the NFL Draft begins on April 25.

Here is the Eagles’ 2019-20 schedule.

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 8 vs. Redskins (1 p.m.)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 15 at Falcons (8:20 p.m.)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 22 vs. Lions (1 p.m.)

Week 4: Thursday, Sept. 26 at Packers (8:20 p.m.)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 6 vs. Jets (1 p.m.)

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 13 at Vikings (1 p.m.)

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 20 at Cowboys (8:20 p.m.)

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 27 at Bills (1 p.m.)

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 3 vs. Bears (1 p.m.)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 17 vs. Patriots (4:25 p.m.)

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 24 vs. Seahawks (8:20 p.m.)

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 1 at Dolphins (1 p.m.)

Week 14: Monday, Dec. 9 vs. Giants (8:15 p.m.)

Week 15: Sunday, Dec 15 at Redskins (1 p.m.)

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 22 vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m.)

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 29 at Giants (1 p.m.)

Highlights include a Week 11 home game vs. the Patriots, a rematch of last season’s wild card game vs. the Bears in Week 9 and four consecutive NFC East games to round out the season.

Last year, the Eagles went 4-2 in the NFC East.

Announcing the schedule proved tougher than we thought, so we enlisted the help of some of our friends.#FlyEaglesFly | #EaglesEverywhere pic.twitter.com/fQvlX0PdEd — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 18, 2019

The Eagles have five primetime games next season: Week 2 at the Falcons, Week 4 at the Packers, Week 7 at the Cowboys, Week 12 vs. the Seahawks and Week 14 vs. the Giants.

The Birds’ Thursday night game will take them to Green Bay in Week 4, while the Giants come to town for a Monday night showdown in Week 14.

Earlier in the month, the Birds’ preseason slate was revealed. That’s highlighted by a Week 2 matchup vs. Nick Foles and the Jaguars in Jacksonville. The preseason schedule begins with the Titans at home, before heading to Jacksonville in Week 2, then welcoming the Ravens in Week 3. The Birds will finish at the Jets in Week 4.

The Eagles hold the 25th pick in next Thursday’s draft.