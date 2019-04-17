WYOMISSING, Pa. (CBS/AP) – A big cleanup is underway after at least 16 containers carrying trash on a freight train derailed in Wyomissing, Berks County. The Norfolk Southern rail cars jumped the tracks spilling a mountain of trash.

It happened right behind the Wyomissing Restaurant and Bakery on Penn Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say residents are complaining about the smell.

Heavy equipment was brought in to clear the debris.

There are no reports of injuries.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)