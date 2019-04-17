NEW YORK (AP) – Authorities in New York have busted a New Jersey-based dark web ring that sold millions of dollars of counterfeit Xanax. Three New Jersey men, 44-year-old Chester Anderson, of South Brunswick, 41-year-old Jarrette Codd, of Jamesburg, and 51-year-old Ronald MacCarty, of Jackson, were indicted Tuesday on charges they operated internet “storefronts” that sold the pills and other drugs to buyers in 43 states. Information on their lawyers wasn’t immediately available.

Manhattan prosecutors say investigators seized at least 420,000 tablets, 500 glassine envelopes containing fentanyl-laced heroin, as well as quantities of methamphetamines. They say it’s the largest seizure of illicit pills in New Jersey history.

The ring is also accused of laundering $2.3 million in cryptocurrency by using preloaded debit cards and withdrawing cash at various New Jersey and Manhattan ATMs.

