By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Notre Dame Cathedral fire, Offbeat, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A heartwarming photo has gone viral online. It was taken by an American tourist, just about an hour before the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris caught fire.

Credit: CBS3

The photo shows a man spinning a child in circles. Twitter user Brook Windsor, who took the photo, says she almost went up to the man and asked if he wanted a copy, but she did not.

Photos: Inside The Notre Dame Cathedral After Devastating Fire

Windsor is now hoping the internet can work its magic and find the people in the photo.

