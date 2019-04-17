Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A heartwarming photo has gone viral online. It was taken by an American tourist, just about an hour before the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris caught fire.
The photo shows a man spinning a child in circles. Twitter user Brook Windsor, who took the photo, says she almost went up to the man and asked if he wanted a copy, but she did not.
Photos: Inside The Notre Dame Cathedral After Devastating Fire
Windsor is now hoping the internet can work its magic and find the people in the photo.