



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philly Free Streets will return to North Broad Street on Aug. 3 for its fourth year. The event will close a 4-mile stretch of North Broad Street to cars, inviting people to walk, bike, and play.

“At its core, Philly Free Streets promotes livable streets—streets that are safe and comfortable for people of all ages and physical abilities to walk, bike, and meet their neighbors,” said Mike Carroll, Philadelphia’s deputy managing director for Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability. “Philly Free Streets will be back on North Broad Street, bringing people together along the historic corridor.”

North Broad Street will be closed between Market Street and Erie Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Since the inaugural Philly Free Streets in 2016, the program has welcomed more than 120,000 people to enjoy car-free streets in various Philadelphia neighborhoods.

“On my way up North Broad, I saw people of all ages and all physical abilities enjoying the street. One was a father on rollerblades towing his young son on a tricycle. One elderly gentleman moved his chair from his porch to the middle of Broad street to be immersed in the positive energy,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “This year, I am thrilled to announce that we are bringing Philly Free Streets back to beautiful North Broad Street!”

