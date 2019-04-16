



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Walmart is launching a new subscription service. The retail giant is teaming up with Kidbox for a subscription service that creates and delivers packages of clothing and accessories for kids.

Customers can visit Walmart.com to answer questions about their child’s size and whether they need a particular type of clothing. Stylists will then step in to select a mix of items based on the customer’s choices.

The service will cost $48 per box.