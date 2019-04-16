  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Offbeat, Talkers, Walmart


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Walmart is launching a new subscription service. The retail giant is teaming up with Kidbox for a subscription service that creates and delivers packages of clothing and accessories for kids.

Customers can visit Walmart.com to answer questions about their child’s size and whether they need a particular type of clothing. Stylists will then step in to select a mix of items based on the customer’s choices.

Watchdog Group Warning About Fake Five-Star Reviews On Amazon

The service will cost $48 per box.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s