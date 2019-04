AUSTRALIA (CBS) – A group of bikini models got quite the surprise during a photo shoot in Australia, when a kangaroo crashed the party! In the video, you can see the women running away from the animal.

This happened at millionaire Travers Beynon’s “Candy Shop Mansion.”

One of the models jumped in the pool to escape, while the others ran toward a gate.

Another woman couldn’t open it, so she threw herself over the fence.

The kangaroo eventually left them alone.