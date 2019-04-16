PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Flames broke out at a row house in Northeast Philadelphia, Tuesday morning. It happened on 6600 block of Lynford Street, around 6 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, there were reports of residents still inside the home. Firefighters removed one person.

A 15-year-old was taken to Torresdale Hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters had the flames under control in about 20 minutes.

No word if anyone else was inside the home.

Th cause of the fire remains under investigation.