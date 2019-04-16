PARIS (CBS) – The day after a devastating fire consumed Paris’ historic Notre Dame Cathedral, photographers are getting a look at the damage on the inside. People and organizations across the globe are donating money to help fund the restoration of the historic church.
Day After Notre Dame FireA picture taken on April 16, 2019 shows the altar surrounded by charred debris inside the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris in the aftermath of a fire that devastated the cathedral. (Credit: LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images)
Day After Notre Dame FireRoses have been laid near Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris a day after a fire devastated the cathedral in central Paris on April 16, 2019. (Credit: LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images)
Day After Notre Dame FireFirefighters spray water as they work to extinguish a fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris early on April 16, 2019. (Credit: ZAKARIA ABDELKAFI/AFP/Getty Images)
Marsac-sur-L’Isle near Bordeaux, on April 16, 2019 shows statues which sat around the spire of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, stored in SOCRA workshop before restoration. (Credit: GEORGES GOBET/AFP/Getty Images)
Day After Notre Dame FireA picture taken on April 16, 2019 shows an interior view of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris in the aftermath of a fire that devastated the cathedral. (Credit: -/AFP/Getty Images)
Day After Notre Dame FireScaffolding which was erected for the renovation of the landmark Notre Dame Cathedral, remains in place a day after a devastating fire destroyed the roof and other areas of the Gothic cathedral in central Paris on April 16, 2019. (Credit: PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty Images)
Day After Notre Dame FireInspectors are seen on the roof of the landmark Notre Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 16, 2019, the day after a fire ripped through its main roof. (Credit: LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images)
Day After Notre Dame FireA picture taken on April 16, 2019 at the Paris Hotel de Ville shows some of the artworks of Notre Dame Cathedral sheltered as a fire devastated the cathedral. (Credit: THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)
A picture taken in Marsac-sur-L’Isle near Bordeaux, on April 16, 2019 shows a statue which sat at the bottom the spire of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, stored in SOCRA workshop before restoration. (Credit: GEORGES GOBET/AFP/Getty Images)