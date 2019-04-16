  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:France, Local TV, Notre Dame Cathedral fire, Paris


PARIS (CBS) – The day after a devastating fire consumed Paris’ historic Notre Dame Cathedral, photographers are getting a look at the damage on the inside.  People and organizations across the globe are donating money to help fund the restoration of the historic church.

Swipe to view the pictures.

‘Everything Is Burning’: Notre Dame Cathedral In Paris Goes Up In Flames

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s