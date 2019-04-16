Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A freight train fire in East Falls caused several roads to close overnight. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Monday in two box-cars on the CSX tracks near the Falls Bridge.
Firefighters had a difficult time getting water to the scene, but they had the fire under control in a little less than two hours.
The trains were loaded with paper.
It’s not clear what started the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
A portion of Kelly Drive, Ridge Avenue and MLK Drive were closed but have since reopened. Falls Bridge has also reopened.