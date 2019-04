PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating after the body of a man was found inside of a U-Haul garage. Police say they found a man in his 30s murdered inside of a U-Haul garage on the 6200 block of Chelwynde Avenue at 7:51 p.m. Tuesday.

At this time, investigators are unsure if the man was shot or stabbed.

