  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating after the body of a man was found inside of a garage. Police say the man in his 30s was murdered in the garage on the 6200 block of Chelwynde Avenue at 7:51 p.m. Tuesday.

Police responded to a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, police say the man’s body was found lying next to a parked, unattended vehicle inside the garage.

At this time, investigators are unsure if the man was shot or stabbed, but neighbors say they heard a gunshot.

He was found bleeding heavily from his back and was pronounced dead at 8:05 p.m.

credit; CBS 3

Stay with Eyewitness News for this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s