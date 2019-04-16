Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating after the body of a man was found inside of a garage. Police say the man in his 30s was murdered in the garage on the 6200 block of Chelwynde Avenue at 7:51 p.m. Tuesday.
Police responded to a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, police say the man’s body was found lying next to a parked, unattended vehicle inside the garage.
At this time, investigators are unsure if the man was shot or stabbed, but neighbors say they heard a gunshot.
He was found bleeding heavily from his back and was pronounced dead at 8:05 p.m.
