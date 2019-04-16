State Department Warns Americans Of Kidnapping Risk In 35 Countries, Including Parts Of Mexico And AfricaHigh-threat countries will now be labeled with a "K" in order to "communicate more clearly to U.S. citizens the risks of kidnapping.

Atlantic City Casino Resort Announces New Name, Marketing StrategyIn order to promote it is a casino first, its name has been changed from Ocean Resort Casino to Ocean Casino Resort.

Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown MinneapolisWith thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.