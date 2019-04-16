  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a missing woman and her 3-year-old son. Police say 34 year-old Leila Abbasi and her son Aryan Taybei were last seen on the 400 block of Tomlinson Road, around 2 p.m. on Friday.

Leila Abbasi (Credit: Philadelphia Police)

Police say Abbasi suffers from depression and speaks limited English, her native tongue is Farsi.

Her son is said to suffer from digestive disorder.

She is 5’4″, 160 pounds, medium build, light complexion, black eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing black yoga pants and black shirt with gold writing on the front.

Her son was last seen wearing a gray fluffy jacket.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to please contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or 911.

